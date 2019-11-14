Parents, students react to shooting at California high school

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2019 at 12:24 pm

KABC-TV(LOS ANGELES) -- Lisa Eichensehr said she always hated the "new normal" of school shooting drills at her son's high school in Southern California.



"But I see why now," she told ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV.



Eichensehr's son Adam is a sophomore at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, where a shooting took place Thursday and left at least one person dead and multiple others injured, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and a local hospital.



The suspect has been taken into custody, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.



Eichensehr was one of many in the community who were left terrified and shocked after the school shooting.



"We're horrified. This is a great community. It's too close to home," she said.



Jeff Sharp, another parent, said his daughter texted him to say she was hiding in the library before he saw her walk safely out of the school.



"It was surreal. It really is. You know she's safe or, at least you hope she's safe, 'cause she's locked down in the library," he told reporters at the scene.



Sharp hasn't yet been able to approach his daughter but said he just wants to "grab her and hug her."



One student, Brooklyn Moreno, said after hearing gunshots she "ran right out of school as fast as I could."



Moreno said so many other students were rushing out that people began to fall in front of one another.



"There was girls falling in front of me," Moreno said. "I was trying to help them up and then I just kept running because I didn't want to get hurt either."



She said she has been "shaking and crying a lot. I'm an emotional wreck right now."

