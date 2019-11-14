Today is Thursday November 14, 2019
2020 candidates and more react to Santa Clarita school shooting

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2019 at 12:32 pm
adamkaz/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- As the nation is left reeling with news of yet another act of gun violence at a school on Thursday, a handful of lawmakers and 2020 presidential candidates reacted to the heartbreak and renewed their calls for action on social media.

Multiple students were wounded at a shooting at Saugus High School, in Santa Clarita, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The White House said that President Donald Trump is monitoring the reports of the school shooting and encouraged those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement.

Meanwhile, many of the Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls reacted to the news on Twitter, sending thoughts to those impacted and calling for change.

"My heart goes out to the Santa Clarita community as they respond to a mass shooting at a high school," Julián Castro, a Democratic presidential candidate and the former secretary of housing and urban development under President Barack Obama, said in a tweet. "We cannot accept this as normal. We must act on behalf of our children."

Fellow presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also expressed her heartbreak on Twitter, writing: "Our children and communities are being terrorized. We can't accept this."

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang called the news "horrifying" and emphasized the need for action to "fight gun violence and shootings at every level."

Author Marianne Williamson tweeted asking for "all of us who pray now pray," and for "the strength to be the people who rise up & say 'No more!'"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., called the news "another sad example of a school shooting."

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, wrote that it's time to "hold the NRA and our leaders in Washington accountable."

Former Rep. Katie Hill, who just recently resigned as a congresswoman representing California, said the shooting hit very close to home. Hill tweeted that it was her high school, and she was "praying for all."

Republican governor of Kentucky Matt Bevin reacted to the news in a Facebook post, writing: "The hearts of Kentuckians are broken today for the students, teachers, staff & families of those at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California."

"For those who know the power of prayer, please pray for peace that is beyond our ability to understand," Bevin added.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

