FORT WORTH — A Tyler man accused of abducting an 8-year-old girl was sentenced by a Judge to life in Federal prison on Thursday. The girl was taken last May as she walked with her mother in Fort Worth when the assault happened. According to our news partner KETK, Michael Darwin Webb, 51, of Tyler, was found guilty following a two-day trial by a federal jury in Forth Worth in September. The jury deliberated for less than 10 minutes for abducting 8-year-old Salem Sabatka.

Webb, also known as “Thin Man,”has a previous record that includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, evading and resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His most recent arrest was in 2018 in his hometown for sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.