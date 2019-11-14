TYLER — The City of Tyler Parks and Rec Department and Tyler Area Ambucs will be cutting the ribbon on the new inclusive playground at Southside Park. The red letter day is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. The playground will accommodate kids with mobility disabilities and wheelchairs and features ramps, swings and slides that will allow children to enjoy the same playground regardless of their abilities. The inclusive playground will be the first one of its kind in Tyler. Sponsors will be present with booths and refreshments will be provided. Southside Park is located on Shiloh Rd.