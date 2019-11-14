TYLER — The City of Tyler publicized a new opportunity for Smith County on Wednesday. Residents outside of Tyler, along with Veterans and Seniors of Smith County, can now acquire a membership to the Tyler Public Library. Non-resident fees are typically $10 monthly, $50 for six months or $90 for a year. Veterans and Seniors 65 and over are now capable to purchase a membership for half the original cost.

The Tyler Public Library is funded exclusively through the City of Tyler, with no additional funding agencies. Patrons wanting to buy a membership may apply at Tyler Public Library by showing a photo ID. For additional information, please contact the Library at (903) 593-7323 (READ).