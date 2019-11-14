WHITEHOUSE — A former Whitehouse ISD employee and equipment manager is accused of molesting a football player back in 2010 and 2011. According to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK, William Aldridge, 28 is also accused of sexually abusing a fourth-grader. The original charge is by a former Whitehouse football player, who says Aldridge touched his private parts on two separate occasions. Aldridge turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals last week.

The warrant states that the victim had 2 separate incidents with Aldridge. The warrant also states that a second victim accused Aldridge of sexually abusing him as a fourth-grader. It did not specify what year the abuse occurred. The second victim says that he was at Aldridge’s home when he was in the fourth grade and that Aldridge tried to pull down his pants. The victim said that he was able to run away. The district was contacted by police in late October and Aldridge was placed on immediate leave and has since been fired by the district.