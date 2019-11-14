LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office invited the public to share information on the location of Marcus Raymond Bresler on Thursday. Bresler, age 39 of Longview failed to appear for trial in October. He was on bond for the criminal offenses of Assault Family Violence Impede Breath or Circulation and Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction. Bresler now has an active arrest warrant for those offenses.

Authorities say Bresler may be armed, and does have a history of violence, and is considered to be a potential danger to the public and those around him. If you have information about Bresler’s whereabouts, contact Gregg County Sheriffs office at (903)236-8400, Gregg County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Hall Reavis at (903)237-2593, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903)236-STOP. If you do see Marcus Bresler, do not approach him, call your local law enforcement, advise them of his whereabouts, and give a detailed description of clothing and general appearance.