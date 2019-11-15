Today is Friday November 15, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Chain of Christian Pregnancy Centers to Offer Contraceptives

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2019 at 3:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – A network of eight Christian pregnancy centers in Texas will take the unprecedented step of offering contraceptive options next year as it vies for federal funding relinquished by Planned Parenthood. The move by The Source marks a turning point for faith-based pregnancy centers that are opposed to abortions and typically do not provide birth control, while they instead preach abstinence before marriage. Chief Executive Andy Schoonover says the organization is focused on being proactive in reducing unplanned pregnancies. Planned Parenthood gave up roughly $60 million when it left a federal family planning program in opposition to a new Trump administration rule prohibiting abortion referrals. The family-planning program serves about 4 million women annually, costing U.S. taxpayers about $260 million. Planned Parenthood says it has served about 40% of patients.

Chain of Christian Pregnancy Centers to Offer Contraceptives

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2019 at 3:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – A network of eight Christian pregnancy centers in Texas will take the unprecedented step of offering contraceptive options next year as it vies for federal funding relinquished by Planned Parenthood. The move by The Source marks a turning point for faith-based pregnancy centers that are opposed to abortions and typically do not provide birth control, while they instead preach abstinence before marriage. Chief Executive Andy Schoonover says the organization is focused on being proactive in reducing unplanned pregnancies. Planned Parenthood gave up roughly $60 million when it left a federal family planning program in opposition to a new Trump administration rule prohibiting abortion referrals. The family-planning program serves about 4 million women annually, costing U.S. taxpayers about $260 million. Planned Parenthood says it has served about 40% of patients.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement