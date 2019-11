TYLER — Tyler City Council members have asked the city manager to hire a firm to start work on the Rose Complex master plan. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The goal is to transform the area around Harvey Hall and the Tyler Rose Garden, including renovations to the East Texas State Fairgrounds and Tyler ISD’s football and baseball facilities. Fitzpatrick Architects, based in Tyler, would be in charge of the $1.5 billion dollar construction plan.