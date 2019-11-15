TYLER – Thursday marked the start of a new era of orthopedics and sports medicine in Tyler. Construction of the new Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute began Thursday morning with the groundbreaking ceremony. According to our news partner KETK, the new facility will be located at the corner of Cumberland Road and Broadway Avenue in South Tyler. The facility will be four stories and encompass around 62,000 square feet of diagnostic, care, and rehabilitation space. The ground floor will include the Rehabilitation Center and the Community Education Center, which will host lectures, screenings, and community and organization events, along with the Peak Performance Program.