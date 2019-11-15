iStock/dszc(LOS ANGELES) — Remember that Halloween contest that tasked one person to sit through the entirety of Stephen King movies for a wad of cash? Well, that contest just got a Christmas update.

On Thursday, Internet service provider CenturyLink launched their own contest tasking one individual to binge 24 Hallmark Christmas movies. They’ll pay that person $1,000 — as if you needed an incentive.

“We’re looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days. If you think that’s you, we’ll give you $1,000 to critique a lineup of festive guilty pleasures,” The company advertises.

However, you get to watch the movies on your own time over the 12-day span. CenturyLink clarifies, “The best part? We don’t care where you do it. Watch it from the couch or stay under the covers and stream from bed. (Just don’t spill any spoilers.)”

The lucky winner will also score a streaming subscription, hot chocolate, festive Christmas cookies, and an abundance of holiday decorations.

You just have to be 18 and a U.S. citizen with a passion for Christmas to officially throw your hat into the ring.

So, if you want to watch the same plot two dozen times of a woman falling in love with a small town banker in a small hokey town and breaking off her engagement with her unloving Wall Street fiance, apply to CenturyLink by December 6.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.