TYLER — The groundwork has been in process for sometime but Thursday UT Board of Regents pulled the trigger on a $95 million dollar expansion for the University of Texas at Tyler and the U.T. Health Science Center. “Yesterday’s decision was a huge step moving forward, U.T. Board of Regents Chairmen, Kevin Eltife continued on Friday morning saying “while no timetable has been set for the completion of the facilities, site evaluation will begin immediately.”

$60 Million dollars will go toward UTHSC and $35 million dollars will benefit the UT Tyler Nursing Facility. “An upgraded nursing facility is essential as UT TYler works to increase capacity to meet the demand for highly qualified nurses in East Texas and around the country,” Dr. Michael Tidwell, the UT Tyler President went on to say, “We are grateful to the Regents for providing resources that will help future students of our School of Nursing.”