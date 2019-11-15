TYLER — North East Texas Health said on Friday they are committed to definitively identifying the exact source of the local Legionella cases. Only 1 of the 5 possible cases of Legionnaires’ disease reported by NET Health, was confirmed, the other 4 were eliminated from further review, which updates the total to eight confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s Disease.

Attendance at previous, upcoming, or future events at Harvey Hall do not mean that a person has contracted or will contract the Legionella bacteria, as it is only spread whenever water droplets that contain the Legionella bacteria are dispersed in the air and are breathed by a person. NET Health reinterated that transmission of Legionnaire’s Disease does not occur person-to-person.