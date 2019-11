TYLER — The Brookshire Grocery Company is getting into the holiday spirit with the launch of its annual holiday food drive. According to our news partner KETK, the campaign runs through December 20th. Brookshire Grocery Co. began sponsoring the Spirit of Christmas Food Drive in 1982 in partnership with the Rose City Kiwanis Club in Tyler, Texas. The food drive now provides about a half-million pounds of food to people in need throughout the company’s market areas each year.