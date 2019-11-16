LONGVIEW — The City of Longview, Partners in Prevention will host Teen Drug Trends: What Every Adult Should Know on Monday. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Watch UR BAC, from College Station will present two sessions to adults on the topics of Juuling/Vaping, Drug Stash Containers and Drug Clothing, Accessories, etc… The info sessions will be held at the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, on Glencrest Lane in Longview. The first session will be from 12–1:30 p.m., and a second from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Both sessions will include a mock bedroom and demonstration of where items might be concealed.Teen Drug Trends is a free event and open to the public. For more information, please call Partners in Prevention at 903-237-1019.