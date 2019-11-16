TYLER — Many will be traveling to visit loved ones this holiday season. A recent Travel Channel survey found that 72% of those planning to travel will drive to their destinations. Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas (BBB) advises consumers to plan ahead when traveling this holiday season. Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas says, “So it’s very important to plan ahead, as it won’t likely be the most wonderful time of the year for traveling.”

The BBB reminds travelers to create a car safety kit. Be prepared for just about anything with a blanket, flashlight with extra batteries, radio, first aid kit, jumper cables, non-perishable foods like granola bars and nuts, bottled water, an ice scraper and warm gloves.

Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained. Breaking down on the side of the road can definitely put a damper on the holiday spirit. At the very least, check the car’s fluid levels, wipers and tire pressure. Check the condition of your tires, and if you plan on driving through serious winter weather, consider getting snow tires. Minimize distractions. According to the National Safety Council, 28 percent of accidents happen when people are talking on their cell phone or sending text messages. When you’re behind the wheel, don’t text and drive or spend time fumbling with the navigation system.

If you plan on flying this holiday season, remember: Flights scheduled early in the morning are less likely to get delayed. Later in the day, chances are higher for cancellations and delays. Look for nonstop flights when possible. Airports will be crowded and missed connections due to delays are always possible. Travel light to avoid possible overweight baggage fees. Know airline restrictions regarding baggage size and weight before heading to the airport. Consider carry-on bags if possible. For more advice on staying safe this holiday season or to share your experience with a business, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, call BBB at (903) 581-5704 or report it via BBB Scam Tracker.