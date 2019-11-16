TYLER –Tyler Police announced on Friday that they are looking for 2 sought in connection to an auto burglary at the Holiday Inn on S. Broadway. The persons of interest were in silver truck. If you can identify these suspects, contact Detective Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. In another crimes police are searching for 2 other men.

Tyler authorities believe they then attempted to use stolen credit cards at Wal-Mart on Troup Hwy. If you can identify these suspects contact Detective Shine at 903-595-7210 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.