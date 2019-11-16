Luka Banda/iStock(WASHINGTON) — House impeachment investigators on Saturday released transcripts from the closed-door depositions of Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, and Tim Morrison of the National Security Council, ahead of their public appearances before lawmakers next week.

Williams and Morrison both listened in on President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy from the Situation Room.

Democrats said their testimony indicated that Trump’s comments “immediately set off alarm bells throughout the White House,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, and acting House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.