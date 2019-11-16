NACOGDOCHES — A Longview man, Robert Dulaney, was formally charged on Friday for making threats over the phone. Last month before the Cody Jinks scheduled concert at the Nacogdoches County Civic Center. An employee of the venue received a call that made specific threats to shoot several individuals during the show. The concert was cancelled. The investigation discovered that the caller used a VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) number. Investigators identified that the phone used was a prepaid cell phone and found an email account that was linked to the VOIP number.

Investigators learned that the suspect was currently incarcerated in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice at the Alfred Hughes Unit in Gatesville, Texas. Dulaney, 45, has been in prison since 2006. Investigators learned Dulaney has had several reported violations of being caught with a cell phone.