HARRISON COUNTY –Two people were arrested on drug charges following gun shots in Harrison County. According to our news partner KETK, authorities responded Friday nigh to the residence on Lansing Road. Sammie Leslie Vail, 38, and Ashley Pilgrim Vail, 37, both of Longview, were both arrested on numerous charges. While checking for injured persons, deputies discovered a lab to manufacture steroids. DEA agents soon arrived with two chemists.

The DEA team dissembled the lab and confiscated approximately 40 kilos of pure steroid powder. HCSO seized approximately 5,000 vials of manufactured steroid liquid with an estimated street value of about $150,000 along with a large selection of pills that were being manufactured. Deputies ended up seizing the entire laboratory, two cars, two motorcycles, multiple firearms, ammunition, and $13,533 in cash. Sammie Vail has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, interfering with public duties, unlawfully carrying a weapon license holder, and public intoxication. He is in the Harrison County Jail on bonds totaling $505,000. Ashley Vail has been charged with possession of controlled substance, interfering with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport, and disorderly conduct. She is in the Harrison County Jail on bonds totaling $505,000.