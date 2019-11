TYLER — Multiple community members have come together to host the 10th annual “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” which will benefit the East Texas Food Bank. The free event will be open to the public next Friday at 5:30 p.m. and will take place at Bergfeld Park Amphitheatre in Tyler. The public is asked to bring plastic jars of peanut butter to donate to ETFB. For more details click the link. https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/charlie-brown-thanksgiving-feast/.