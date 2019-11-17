CHEROKEE COUNTY — In October, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an aggravated robbery south of Jacksonville on FM 768. The victim said he was robbed by his friend who was at his home. The victim went on to say he had been held at gun point in order to steal another handgun from the residence. The suspect was later identified as Patrick McClelland of Jacksonville.

McClelland was arrested at his home last week and found to be in possession of the stolen firearm, as was the gun used in the robbery. McClelland is charged with 1st degree felony Aggravated Robbery. McClelland remains in the Cherokee County Jail on a $60,000 bond.