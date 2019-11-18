WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressmen Louie Gohmert, spoke with KTBB about the inquiry into impeachment proceedings of President Trump. “I think it’s been an absolute farse. There has been nothing but here-say. That would not admissible in a courtroom, and we are talking about trying to take out a dully-elected sitting president.” The District 1 Congressmen from Texas went on to say he does not expect the proceedings to go to a vote in the house, following the disclosure of second and third-hand information.