ABC News(SEOUL, South Korea) — Pyongyang hit back hard in response to President Donald Trump’s recent tweet suggesting another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea is no longer interested in holding a “fruitless” summit with the United States, according to a statement Foreign Ministry Adviser Kim Kye-gwan released to the state media outlet, Korean Central News Agency.

“We will not give the U.S. president anything to boast of without getting anything in return,” Kim said in the statement. “We need to get the fair price for what President Trump has boasted as his achievements.”

The message came along less than a day after Trump tweeted “see you soon” towards the North Korean leader, pushing him to “act quickly.”

“Since June last year, three summit meetings and talks have taken place but no progress had been made between the United States and the DPRK,” the statement said. “Even now, the United States is pretending to have progress regarding the Korean peninsula issue and gaining time for their benefit.”

The foreign ministry adviser, who was formerly the communist regime’s envoy, explained in the statement that he interpreted Trump’s words on Twitter as implying a new U.S.-DPRK summit talk.

In the statement, the foreign adviser also urged Washington to drop hostile policies against Pyongyang in order to continue dialogue.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump sat down for summit talks first in Singapore in June last year, and again in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February. A third encounter was staged inside the joint security area of the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea during Trump’s Seoul visit.

None of these three meetings resulted in a denuclearization solution to satisfy either countries.

