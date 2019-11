LONGVIEW –On Monday, Texas District 7 House Representative Jay Dean filed for re-election to serve Gregg and Upshur Counties. Upon filing, Dean received the support of Governor Greg Abbott. Dean is Rated 100% pro-life by Texas Alliance for Life. Dean has a perfect ‘A’ rating from the NRA. Dean was elected in 2016 to the Texas House. Dean and his wife, Pokie, live in Longview where they raised their three girls and helped found their local church St. Matthews.