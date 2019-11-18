Wolterk/iStock(NEW YORK) — Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A is no longer funding two organizations that oppose same-sex marriage, the company said Monday.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain has come under fire from LGBTQ+ activists for donating millions of dollars to two Christian charities: The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“We made multi-year commitments to both organizations and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018,” a spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A told the Thomson Reuters Foundation Monday.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

