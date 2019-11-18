Congressmen Louie Gohmert, told KTBB he does not expect the impeachment proceedings to go to a vote in the House of Representatives.

“I just feel sure as smart as smart as Speaker Pelosi is, she would surely not want to have a vote to impeach the President in the House, cause she knows if that happens there is so much pressure from her most liberal people that it would end up passing. And then it goes to the Senate and there is no way they are going to get the votes to remove the President.”

The District 1 Congressmen has served the 12 East Texas Counties since 2005.