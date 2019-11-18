TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is putting out the word on a new law that went into effect September 1 pertaining to mail thefts in Texas. This new law is especially pertinent in light of the upcoming Christmas season and the likelihood that these crimes will increase, according to a news release. The new law makes any theft of mail, at minimum, a Class A misdemeanor in Texas and can go up to a third degree felony. Also, if the stolen mail contains identifying information it is, at minimum, a state jail felony and can go as high as a first degree felony. The variances of these criminal offenses are dependent upon the number of pieces of mail that are stolen by any individual.

What is “Identifying Information” according to the law? “Identifying Information” means information that alone or in conjunction with other information identifies a person, including a person’s name and date of birth; unique biometric data, including the person ’s fingerprint, voice print, or retina or iris image; unique electronic identification number, address, routing code, or financial institution account number; telecommunication identifying information or access device; and social security number or other government-issued identification number. According to this law, mail is described as a letter, postal card, package, bag, or other sealed article that is delivered by a common carrier or delivery service and not yet received by the addressee; or has been left to be collected for delivery by a common carrier or delivery service.

What can you do to help law enforcement? Be vigilant of your neighborhood and surroundings. If you see anyone acting suspicious around your neighborhood, call your local law enforcement agency. If possible, obtain a suspect/vehicle description and a license plate number. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain anyone you suspect has committed these crimes. Get to know your neighbors and make it a point to check on one another. Also, the use of home video surveillance equipment can help identify perpetrators and can be a deterrent as well.