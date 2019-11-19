Today is Tuesday November 19, 2019
A Moment Like This – ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ renewed for second season

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2019 at 8:04 am
NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Kelly Clarkson’s daytime chat show will be back for season two.

NBC has announced the syndicated talk show has been renewed through the 2020-21 season. “The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season,” says Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs for NBCUniversal Television Distribution.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Kelly Clarkson’s daytime chat show will be back for season two.

NBC has announced the syndicated talk show has been renewed through the 2020-21 season. “The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season,” says Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs for NBCUniversal Television Distribution.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

