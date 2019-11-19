TYLER — UT Health East Texas EMS and Champion EMS have settled a lawsuit regarding ambulance services in Tyler. The lawsuit claimed Champion was infringing on a contract ETMC has with the City of Tyler, Smith County and the Smith County Emergency Management Service. ETMC has asked the court to order Champion to stop performing ambulance services in the region, while Champion contends ETMC conspired to form an illegal monopoly. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, UT Health East Texas EMS will continue to operate its ambulance service under the exclusive contract arrangement with the City of Tyler and Smith County.

As part of the settlement, Champion, now operating as CHRISTUS EMS, may provide transports from its Urgent Care location at 5414 S. Broadway Ave. and from its ER location at 8389 S. Broadway Ave. to its main hospital at 800 E. Dawson St. All requests for transports and emergency calls will be routed through UT Health East Texas EMS’s dispatch center as it remains the exclusive contractual provider of ambulance services in the area. Individuals requesting emergency care should still dial 9-1-1.