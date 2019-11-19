subjug/iStock(NEW YORK) — Thousands of cases of cottage cheese are being voluntarily recalled over fears they may contain metal and plastic.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company announced the voluntary recall of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese last week after a consumer complained about finding a piece of red plastic in one container, according to a statement from the company.

There have been no injuries reported, but six complaints in total.

“We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed,” a statement from the company read.

The recalled products are 16oz Breakstone’s 2 percent Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese, 24 oz Breakstone’s 4 percent Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese, and 24 oz Breakstone’s 4 percent Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese.

In all, 9,500 cases were affected.

The company urged anyone who purchased the product not to eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.