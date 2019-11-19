TYLER — The City of Tyler announced on Monday, that they have completed the free chlorine disinfection process after a month long conversion that started last month. The Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant and the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant put ammonia back into the system taking disinfection process back to chloramines, a mixture of ammonia and free chlorine. The City reformed the disinfection process to free chlorine for one month to improve and maintain the water quality standards in the potable water distribution system. The process of chloramines making their way through the enitre system will take about a week.

In Oct. of 2014, Tyler began using this annual process for routine maintenance. It is standard industry practice to periodically convert chloramines back to free chlorine to improve and maintain the highest water quality standards in potable water distribution systems. Customers experiencing low pressure at their tap for extended periods of time should contact the Water Service Center at (903)-531-1285 to report any issues.