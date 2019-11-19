TYLER — The Tyler Police Department introduced the “Friendly Neighborhood Thief” last summer with a goal of educating residents about protecting their vehicles from break-ins and theft. Since then, the City of Tyler Communications Department and Tyler Police Department have created additional installments to the series. Tyler announced on Monday that they were recently recognized with a MarCom Gold Award for the PSA campaign.

MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals. “We wanted to find a way to remind people to keep their valuables and selves safe but in a different, creative way,” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “That’s when our Property Crimes, PIO units and Communications team joined up. The Neighborhood Thief has become a great way to target issues we see during certain times of year.” The Friendly Neighborhood Thief will soon be reminding residents to keep their home secure during high travel times such as the Thanksgiving holiday. Tips include not disclosing travel plans on social media and putting valuable items out of sight or in safes while away. Take a look at the latest installment by clicking the link.

