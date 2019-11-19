TYLER — The Salvation Army in Tyler kicked off a new program on Monday with the goal of increasing donations and awareness for their Angel Tree program. According to our news partner KETK, the Angel Tree has been an annual Tradition for 40 years, dating back to 1979. 2019 will mark the inaugural year of “online adoption.” This will enable the community to find an angel online. If you would like to adopt an Angel you can visit Broadway Square Mall or click the link for the online system. https://www.tsamm.org/angeltree/adopt.dpi?c=2134834173800A88BE598393763C66C179D793A1.

The Angel Tree program offers children and elderly angels for people to choose from with gift items including necessities like clothes and their chosen wish item. In 2018, the Salvation Army registered more than 2,000 children and seniors for gifts.