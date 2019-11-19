ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — By now it’s well known that Martin Scorsese doesn’t think Marvel movies are “cinema,” so in the interest of bridging the impasse between the legendary director and the blockbuster-minting studio, enter Jimmy Kimmel.

On Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host teased the “first ever collaboration” between Marvel Studios and The Irishman director, with the superhero spoof Irish Man.

The trailer supposes Robert De Niro’s hit man character is given a magic ring, emblazoned with a shamrock, that lets him not only shoot powerful beams like Doctor Strange can, but also transforms him into Irish Man, a guy in a flying, green Iron Man suit, compliments of some crude CGI.

Irish Man even gets the attention from Samuel L. Jackson, in hacked-up sequence from the first Marvel after-credits scene from 2008’s Iron Man. When Irish Man is recruited to be a part of the Avengers Initiative, De Niro’s character replies, “I don’t think so.”

