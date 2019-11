TYLER — A jury will begin deliberations on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to decide the fate of a Tyler man will convicted of capital murder. According to KETK, Judge Christi Kennedy concluded for the day after both prosecutors and the defense team finished closing arguments after the lunch break on Tuesday. Dameon Mosley, 28, was convicted last week for the murder of Billy Stacks, 62, while he was robbing a Conoco gas station in Tyler in January of 2017. He will either be executed or spend life in prison.