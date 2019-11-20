Walt Disney Studios(LOS ANGELES) — With Disney’s Frozen 2 skating into theaters this Friday, the actresses behind the iconic sister duo Elsa and Anna have something else to celebrate: their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, who play Elsa and Anna respectively, were honored with the Walk’s 2681st and 2682nd stars on Tuesday. However, it was Kristen’s speech that might have stolen the show.

Her acceptance speech was riddled with her on brand dirty humor. “I’m so grateful to be accepting this award on these hallowed streets where Pretty Women sold her body for money. It’s really a dream,” She begins before mentioning that her “husband always jokes I was born with a horseshoe up my a**” because “I am suspiciously lucky.”

Bell also adorably recounted what it was like to first hear her on-screen sister sing.

“When I heard Idina sing for the first time and I felt a newness that I’d never felt before. Like a baby who had just experienced rain for the first time,” She then turned to a chuckling Menzel and complimented slyly, “Did you know that’s what it feels like when people hear you sing for the first time? It’s the truth.”

The ceremony also doubled as a mini Frozen reunion because Josh Gad, who voices the affable Olaf, was on hand to honor Menzel. He was joined by Alan Horn, co-chairman and chief creative officer for The Walt Disney Studios.

Good Place creator Michael Schur, alongside actress Jackie Tohn, honored Bell during the ceremony.

For those excited to scope out the Walk’s newest additions, you can find Menzel’s and Bell’s stars near Hollywood’s historic Pantages Theatre at 6225 Hollywood Boulevard, which is close to the famous corner of Hollywood and Vine.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.