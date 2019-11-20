CHAPEL HILL — East Texas homeowners fighting the expansion of toll 49 in Smith County, are ramping up their opposition. That’s according to our news partner KETK. At a meeting Tuesday night their focus shifted to the safety of children living near the proposed extension. NETRMA recently narrowed the plan down to three potential routes, yellow, teal.and purple. Chapel Hill residents looked at their options, concerned after NETRMA announced the final three routes for the expansion of toll 49. They focus on the proposed “teal” route, claiming it will run through the heart of the community. They also point to the interchange on highway 64 as a major problem, worried if it were chosen, it would be too close to schools in the area.