ALTO — The Chaparral Center reported a theft that took place overnight into Tuesday morning. That did not stop the 501(c)3 non-profit center, also known as The Alto Food Pantry from helping 86 people with food by the end of the day. On Wednesday morning authorities were able to return the generator. Food Bank Distributor Tony Chopa told KTBB he was beyond grateful when the generator was returned to the food bank.

“Authorities believe the robber used a flat bed truck, so they did’nt secure it down real good. And apparently it had rolled out of the back when they made a turn it hit a ditch about 2 blocks from here.” The investigation into this case remains open at this time.