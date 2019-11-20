TYLER — Tyler Transit announced on Wednesday that they will be operating a seasonal line(Orange-Route 6) that starts on Monday and continues through Dec. 28. The temporary trek will run from the Social Security office on S. Donnybrook Ave. to Cumberland Park Village on South Broadway. The Orange route is an additional route and will not affect permanent lines of operation.

The seasonal circuit hours are from 11:20 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tyler Transit will be operating all routes during Black Friday, Nov. 29. Hours of operation will be from 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tyler Transit will not be operating on Thanksgiving, Christmas , or New Year’s days. For more info contact the Transit Depot at (903) 533-8057.