TYLER — After October tornadoes damaged Walnut Hill Elementary School in Dallas, students and staff at Owens Elementary School wanted to help. Over the last several weeks the Eagles have been holding a book drive to help restock the collection of books in the Walnut Hill Elementary School library. Students brought in donations as well as purchased books online. On Wednesday, 4th grade students wrote messages of hope and encouragement inside the books during center times though out the day. The School will deliver over 300 books to Walnut Hill Elementary as a result of their efforts.