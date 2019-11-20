Today is Wednesday November 20, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Owens Holds Book Drive for School Hit by Tornadoes

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2019 at 1:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — After October tornadoes damaged Walnut Hill Elementary School in Dallas, students and staff at Owens Elementary School wanted to help. Over the last several weeks the Eagles have been holding a book drive to help restock the collection of books in the Walnut Hill Elementary School library. Students brought in donations as well as purchased books online. On Wednesday, 4th grade students wrote messages of hope and encouragement inside the books during center times though out the day. The School will deliver over 300 books to Walnut Hill Elementary as a result of their efforts.

Owens Holds Book Drive for School Hit by Tornadoes

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2019 at 1:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — After October tornadoes damaged Walnut Hill Elementary School in Dallas, students and staff at Owens Elementary School wanted to help. Over the last several weeks the Eagles have been holding a book drive to help restock the collection of books in the Walnut Hill Elementary School library. Students brought in donations as well as purchased books online. On Wednesday, 4th grade students wrote messages of hope and encouragement inside the books during center times though out the day. The School will deliver over 300 books to Walnut Hill Elementary as a result of their efforts.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement