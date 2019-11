TYLER — On Wednesday afternoon a jury came to a decision in the sentencing phase of a Tyler man found guilty of capital murder. According to our news partner KETK, Dameon Mosley, 28 will be put to death for the killing of 62 year-old Billy Stacks in a gas station robbery in 2017. It took the jury of seven men and five women under an hour to come to that decision. Mosley will be the first from Tyler to receive the death penalty since 2015.