MARSHALL — An invasive weed threatens pastures across Texas — and experts say now is the time to start looking for it. Texans will begin to see thistle pop up along roadways and in pastures during the spring, and it will be in full bloom by June. Once you see it, it’s too late to control. Matt Garrett, Texas A&M Agrilife extension agent in Harrison County, says, “A single thistle plant can produce at least 4,000 seeds, which increases the chance for higher thistle populations in the pasture for the following year. Consequently, management practices need (to be) conducted prior to flower formation for effective thistle control.” Garrett says even if you have not had past thistle infestations, now is the perfect time to inspect your pasture.