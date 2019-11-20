MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University’s Department of Theatre Arts will continue its 2019-2020 production season with Girls’ Night Out, an evening of one-act plays including Beth Henley’s Crimes of the Heart and Robert Harling’s Steel Magnolias. The show will open Thursday, November 21 at 7:00 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre of the Jenna Guest Music Building on the ETBU campus. General admission to Girls’ Night Out is $10, or free with ETBU ID. Find the ETBU 2019-2020 Production Season poster at http://www.ETBU.edu/Theatre.