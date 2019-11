CHEROKEE COUNTY — D.P.S.Troopers are working to clear the scene of a two vehicle crash that took place on Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened on SH-204 west of CR-1411 in Cherokee County. The Department of Public Safety indicated 3 deaths in the accident. Those names have not been released at this time. Traffic is currently being diverted and motorists are urged to avoid the area. More details will be released as they becomes available.