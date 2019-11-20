Detroit police arrest 2 people linked to shooting death of pregnant college student KaBria Arnold

iStock(DETROIT) -- As the Detroit family of a recently killed aspiring nurse gathered to say their final goodbyes on Nov. 10, they received another piece of devastating news.



"That Monday, she was going to tell us that she was pregnant," Qiana Arnold, one of KaBria Arnold's sisters, told ABC News on Wednesday.



While it's unclear how far along 20-year-old KaBria Arnold was in her pregnancy, she disclosed to another sibling that she wanted to have an intimate gender reveal at their Rosedale Park, Michigan, home.



Detroit Police Department Chief James Craig announced on Tuesday at a press conference that a 28-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were taken into custody in connection to KaBria Arnold's murder.



The Wayne County Community College nursing student was found dead Nov. 10 on Detroit's West Side.



Craig said police believe KaBria Arnold's murder is connected to a domestic issue and the man is the alleged shooter. Formal charges and the identities of the duo in custody were not released as of Wednesday, a spokeswoman from the Detroit Police Department confirmed to ABC News.



"The boyfriend or former boyfriend is the one who did the shooting and the woman arrested is also in a relationship with the same man. That may or may not be a factor to the shooting," Craig said during the press conference.



For Qiana Arnold and her devastated family, they are now tasked with waiting on the medical examiner's report to know whether they will also mourn their unborn niece or nephew, the heartbroken sister said.



"It feels like we have been robbed twice," said Qiana Arnold, 27.



Qiana Arnold previously told ABC News that her family had "no idea who she would know over there."



For now, Qiana Arnold and her family are "taking every day, day by day, trying to get the funeral planned" this week.



A viewing is planned for Friday with the funeral service expected to be held Saturday at Fellowship Chapel.



