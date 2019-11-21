(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Philadelphia 109, New York 104
Washington 138, San Antonio 132
Milwaukee 135, Atlanta 127
Brooklyn 101, Charlotte 91
Dallas 142, Golden State 94
Miami 124, Cleveland 100
Toronto 113, Orlando 97
Chicago 109, Detroit 89
Utah 103, Minnesota 95
Denver 105, Houston 95
L.A. Clippers 107, Boston 104 — OT
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Ottawa 2, Montreal 1 — OT
NY Rangers 4, Washington 1
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Louisville 76, SC-Upstate 50
North Carolina 75, Elon 61
Memphis 68, UALR 58
Tennessee 76, Alabama St. 41
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.