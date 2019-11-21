iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

Scoreboard roundup — 11/20/19

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2019 at 5:49 am

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia 109, New York 104

Washington 138, San Antonio 132

Milwaukee 135, Atlanta 127

Brooklyn 101, Charlotte 91

Dallas 142, Golden State 94

Miami 124, Cleveland 100

Toronto 113, Orlando 97

Chicago 109, Detroit 89

Utah 103, Minnesota 95

Denver 105, Houston 95

L.A. Clippers 107, Boston 104 — OT NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ottawa 2, Montreal 1 — OT

NY Rangers 4, Washington 1 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Louisville 76, SC-Upstate 50

North Carolina 75, Elon 61

Memphis 68, UALR 58

Tennessee 76, Alabama St. 41 Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back