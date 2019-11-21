TYLER — The City of Tyler is closing Harvey Hall temporarily as part of the investigation into a recent outbreak of Legionnaires Disease. The decision came at a meeting Wednesday between city officials and representatives of the Northeast Texas Public Health District. According to our news partner KETK, NET Health officials told city officials that the source of the contamination for the outbreak was still under investigation and that no testing location could be left out, including those found within Harvey Hall. Contamination of the building’s plumbing from a third party vendor tying into and utilizing the plumbing system was a possibility that could not be ruled out.

The City will bring in a third party contractor to provide a precautionary decontamination of the plumbing system as a remedial action. As an added precaution, the City is suspending event activity and staff operation at Harvey Hall until such actions can take place. The City will be updating its venue policies to prohibit vendors from bringing in misting apparatuses.

One man has died from Legionnaires, and NET Health has confirmed eight cases. The sole connection between the victims is that all attended the East Texas State Fair in September.