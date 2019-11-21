UPSHUR COUNTY — An East Texas man will spend the next 10 years behind bars after a jury sentenced him for assaulting a Big Sandy Police Officer earlier this year. Back on January 31, Thomas Paul Carroll, 28, was seen by Officer Taylor Fast stumbling across HWY 80 and believed he was drunk. The deputy attempted to arrest him when Carroll hit him in the face. According to our news partner KETK, during the ensuing fight, Carroll grabbed Fast’s taser and charged him. Fast was able to subdue him and place him into custody. Carrol has a lengthy rap sheet that includes assaulting family members and drug possession.