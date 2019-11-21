ABC(LOS ANGELES) — On Thursday, ABC announced its mid-season line-up, which includes the final season of the award-winning drama How to Get Away with Murder, as well as another go ’round of American Idol, a new drama from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson called For Life, and a feature-length crossover between Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

Also added to the 2020 slate was the just-announced Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time match-up, another season of The Bachelor, and the return of The Rookie, and the well-received new drama Stumptown.

Here’s the schedule:

SUNDAY, JAN. 5

7:00-8:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos

MONDAY, JAN. 6

8:00-11:00 p.m. The Bachelor (SEASON PREMIERE)

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time

9:00-9:30 p.m. mixed-ish

9:30-10:00 p.m. black-ish

10:00-11:00 p.m. Emergence

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

9:00-9:31 p.m. Modern Family

9:31-10:00 pm. Single Parents

10:00-11:00 p.m. Stumptown

MONDAY, JAN. 13

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Good Doctor

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs

8:30-9:00 p.m. Schooled

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

8:00-8:30 p.m. American Housewife

8:30-9:00 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat

TUESDAY, JAN. 21

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Conners

8:30-9:00 p.m. Bless this Mess

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 crossover:

8:00-9:00 p.m. Station 19 (NEW TIME)

9:00-10:01 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (NEW TIME)

10:01-11:00 p.m. A Million Little Things (NEW TIME)

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

8:00-11:00 p.m. The Oscars

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

10:00-11:00 p.m. For Life (SERIES PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. American Idol (SEASON PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Rookie

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

10:01-11:00 p.m. How to Get Away with Murder

